Ninh Binh turning hotels into COVID-19 quarantine facilities
Ninh Binh province has being turning its hotels into COVID-19 quarantine facilities for foreigners entering Vietnam to work in the local area.
Dong Ne is the first hotel in Ninh Binh to become a medical isolation site for foreigners coming to Vietnam to work in the province.
They are placed in quarantine at the site for 14 days.
The provincial Centre for Disease Control will look for more accommodation providers to register as isolation facilities for foreign experts or high-skilled workers employed in the locality./.