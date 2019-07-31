Ninh Binh welcomes more than 5.3 million tourist arrivals

Ninh Binh province is expected to welcome more than 5.3 million tourist arrivals as of the end of June, a rise of 2.17% year-on-year. The figure includes 453,000 foreign visitors.
Wednesday, July 31, 2019 - 16:13:22
