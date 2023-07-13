Ninh Binh works to revive tourism industry
Ninh Binh province welcomed over 4.5 million visitors in the first six months of this year, 2.5 times higher than the same period in 2022.
Golden ripe rice fields in Tam Coc - Bich Dong tourist site in Hoa Lu district, Ninh Binh province. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Thanks to the careful preparation of the local tourism industry and taking advantage of favourable conditions when the COVID-19 pandemic is under control and the economy recovers, the northern province of Ninh Binh’s tourism has recorded positive results.
Specifically, the province welcomed a large number of visitors during summer which is considered a low season. This reflects the right direction in tourism promotion and contributes to the success of the tourism industry in the first six months of this year.
The Mua Cave tourism site, located in Ninh Xuan commune in Hoa Lu district, is a case in point. It receives between 600-700 visitors a day and over 1,000 people at weekend, according to Do Thi Thu Ly, the site’s deputy director.
Doan Minh Thanh, deputy director of the four-star Hoang Son Hotel in the centre of Ninh Binh city said that the hotel has 214 rooms with an occupancy rate of 43% in the first half of 2023, adding that it also has a large event venue serving parties, conferences and seminars for thousands of people along with a travel agent specialising in organising domestic tours.
He said that the COVID-19 pandemic has left many consequences such as a lack of labour resources and a decrease in the number of international visitors, causing difficulties for businesses. However, thanks to the attention of the provincial People's Committee and relevant agencies, the number of visitors to Ninh Binh has been on the rise, creating favourable conditions for the hotel's business.
Statistics from the province’s Department of Tourism (DoT) showed that Ninh Binh attracted about 400,000 tourists in May and June. The impressive result is attributed to careful preparation in terms of facilities, upgrading landscape at tourist areas, training of human resources and ensuring security and order at tourist spots.
The province welcomed over 4.5 million visitors in the first six months of this year, 2.5 times higher than the same period in 2022. Revenue from the tourism sector reached over 3.8 trillion VND (159 million USD), up 2.9 times year-on-year.
UNESCO-recognised Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex in Ninh Binh province. (Photo: VNA)Trang An eco-tourism area, Bai Dinh pagoda, Tam Coc-Bich Dong, Mua Cave and Hoa Lu ancient town are popular destinations for domestic and foreign tourists, contributing to the creation of Ninh Binh tourism brand.
The organisation of Ninh Binh tourism week themed “The Golden Colour of Tam Coc-Trang An” over the past few years has helped popularise tourism resources of the province.
During the 2023 Ninh Binh tourism week that took place from May 27 to June 4, the province welcomed about 172,570 visitors, double the figure of last year’s event.
According to Bui Van Manh, the DoT’s director, Ninh Binh targets to greet more than 5.35 million visitors and earned 5.1 trillion VND from tourism.
To this end, the tourism industry will focus on performing the main tasks such as continuing to organise inspection teams to ensure social order and hygiene at tourism sites in the province, he said. It will develop plans on holding tourist promotional programme with the application of digital technology.
Training courses will be organised to foster professional skills for employees at tourism firms and localities in the province, Manh said, adding that dissemination campaigns will also be launched to raise awareness about environmental protection, conservation and promotion of heritage values associated with sustainable tourism development for officials, management boards, employees and communities in the UNESCO-recognised Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex and tourism businesses.
Ninh Binh tourism industry will exert efforts to diversify tourism products, focus on the night economy and develop tourism in a green and sustainable manner. It will also strengthen state management and create a favourable environment for tourism development, develop marketing strategies and create attractive promotional programmes, the official added./.