Videos National Authority of Tourism developing culinary map Vietnam’s tourism development strategy to 2030 has identified culinary tourism as a typical product for positioning the country’s tourism brand.

Travel Da Nang welcomes 3.8 million visitors in H1 The central city of Da Nang received more than 3.8 million visitors in the first six months of this year, tripling the figure recorded in the same period of 2022.

Travel HCM City to hold first ever river festival The first Ho Chi Minh City river festival will be held from August 4-6, with the aim of boosting local tourism, according to a plan issued by the municipal People’s Committee.

Travel Hue - A vibrant summer destination Hue has long been spoken of as a beautiful ancient city and was the capital of Vietnam’s last feudal dynasty. The city in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue, however, is also a vibrant and youthful destination that offers a fresh and exciting holiday.