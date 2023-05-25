Culture - Sports Da Nang ready for international firework festival The central city of Da Nang is finalising preparations for the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF 2023) slated for June 2.

Culture - Sports Vietnam, Belarus foster cultural, art collaboration The Vietnamese Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) in coordination with the Ministry of Culture of Belarus on May 24 held an art programme in Ho Chi Minh City as part of Belarus Cultural Days 2023 in Vietnam.

Culture - Sports Vietnam Day marked in Moscow​ school The Moscow State Linguistic University, known as Maurice Thorez Institute of Foreign Languages (MGLU), on May 24 organised the Vietnam Day to mark the 133rd birth anniversary of late President Ho Chi Minh.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese fried spring rolls among world's 100 most popular appetizers Vietnamese fried spring roll (known as “nem ran” in the north and “cha gio” in the south in Vietnam) is on the list of 100 most popular appetizers in the world compiled by international food magazine Taste Atlas.