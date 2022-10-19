ormer Director of the Institute for Tourism Development Research Associate Prof. Dr. Pham Trung Luong speaks at the forum. (Photo: VietnamPlus)

Hanoi (VNA) – The south central coastal province of Ninh Thuan has devised a roadmap to turn tourism into a spearhead economic sector with sustainable development by 2030. It plans to do so by further promoting its intact nature, values of Cham culture and agricultural products.

Combining tourism with native culture

Speaking at a forum which was held in Hanoi on September 30 to promote the province’s tourism, former Director of the Institute for Tourism Development Research Associate Prof. Dr. Pham Trung Luong said Ninh Thuan is usually mentioned as a difficult and barren region of sunshine and wind. However, the unique intactness has become an advantage for Ninh Thuan to build green destinations – one of the greatest priorities in tourism development at present, he said.

In terms of natural conditions, Ninh Thuan not only boasts a tropical savanna climate but it is also one of the rare provinces having two of the largest national parks in Vietnam, namely Phuoc Binh and Nui Chua. The Nui Chua National Park was recognised as a world biosphere reserve by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), offering visitors memorable trekking tours.

Ninh Thuan province is also home to the Cham culture which was assessed as the most unique by researchers with Bau Truc ceramic village, My Nghiep brocade weaving village, and the beautiful Cham towers.

In addition, well–known agricultural products such as grapefruits and lamb and its location in the Khanh Hoa-Lam Dong-Binh Thuan tourism triangle are also attractive sites in Ninh Thuan for visitors.

Vice Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Quoc Nam said Ninh Thuan belongs to the Da Lat - Nha Trang – Phan Rang tourism triangle. With a 105km coastline, the province sees less storms and boasts rich natural resources, biodiversity and well-known landscapes. These include the Nui Chua National Park which was recognised by UNESCO as the World Biosphere Reserve, Vinh Hy – one of the most beautiful bays in Vietnam, and Cham ethnic culture.

Sunshine all year round, Ninh Thuan also cultivates crops and animals for tourism development such as grape fruit, jujube, garlic, asparagus, goat and lamb, gradually becoming popular among tourists at home and abroad.



Ninh Thuan is striving to attract 3.5 million visitors and earn 2.9 trillion VND (118.3 million USD) in tourism revenue by 2025. This would contribute 13% to the province’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP) and creating jobs for 15% of its labourers.

By 2030, the province expects to basically turn tourism into a spearhead economic sector, striving to welcome 6 million visitors and earn about 5.9 trillion VND (256.5 million USD) in revenue. This translates into contributing to 15% of the gross regional domestic product and generating jobs for 20% of local workers.



Nam affirmed that in the near future, the province will further improve its business environment and offer the best incentives to investors, accelerate administrative reform and offer all possible support to tourism and resort property, thus building itself into a safe and friendly destination.

Tourists visit Cham tower Poklong Garai. (Photo: VietnamPlus)

Promoting regional connectivity

General Director of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) Nguyen Trung Khanh said Ninh Thuan has an important geographical position, located at the T-junction connecting the Southeastern, South Central and Central Highlands key economic regions.

In recent years, the province has recorded great strides in tourism development, he said, adding that it still has room for stronger growth in the coming time.

The official recommended Ninh Thuan to further uphold its advantages to bring attractive and comfortable experiences to tourists following the COVID-19 pandemic, such as luxury resort tourism, tours to Cham heritage sites and eco-tourism in connection with the Nui Chua National Park.

He also suggested the province step up the application of information technology to revive tourism, improve the quality of human resources and enhance connectivity and cooperation with tourism hubs of the country via flexible and practical mechanisms.

On the sidelines of the forum, a number of deals were signed between Ninh Thuan authorities and partners and businesses./.

VNA