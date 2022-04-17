To improve the efficiency of offshore fishing, Ninh Thuan has been actively supporting fishermen to build or convert large-capacity boats to head offshore.

In coastal Thanh Hai commune in Ninh Hai district, Dao Nhat Dinh is among fishermen to have accessed loans to build fishing boats under a decree from the Government. Thanks to the preferential loan, his vessel is equipped with modern equipment to conduct offshore fishing at higher economic efficiency.

Ninh Thuan has targeted catching 119,500 tons of seafood this year, of which offshore fishing is to account for about 70 percent. Along with fishing, the province has also focused on activities to protect marine resources in a sustainable manner.

Ninh Thuan province currently has 2,236 fishing vessels, of which 778 with a hull length of 15 meters or more can conduct offshore fishing. The province has targeted catching 119,500 tons of seafood this year, of which offshore fishing is to account for about 70 percent./.

VNA