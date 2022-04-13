Ninh Thuan is known for having the fiercest climate conditions in Vietnam. Its wet season lasts just three months, while the remainder is hot and sunny.

In 2019, a 30-hectare hi-tech farm was built amid immense white sand dunes in Phuoc Dinh commune, Thuan Nam district.



The Danny Green Organic Ninh Thuan farm plants organic melons and pumpkins, using technology to turn unfavourable weather conditions to its advantage.

Calling on businesses to invest in hi-tech agriculture sector will not only help boost product value but also create a brand name for local specialties.



Ninh Thuan province has created the conditions needed to attract more businesses to invest in hi-tech agriculture and now has 31 hi-tech agriculture projects.



During 2021-2025, the province plans to see hi-tech agriculture become a key industry posting value growth of between 30 and 40 percent each year.



The province will also facilitate cooperation between farmers, businesses, and scientists in hi-tech agriculture, including helping businesses and cooperatives network with farmers.



It plans to have some 1,000 hectares under hi-tech farming by 2025./.

