Ninh Thuan: Endangered sea turtle trapped by fishing net set free
An endangered green sea turtle (Chelonia mydas) that became trapped in fishing nets has been released back into the wild, according to the authority of the Nui Chua National Park in the south-central coast province of Ninh Thuan.
The 90-kg turtle had been net-trapped by fishermen in Binh Hung Island, the neighbouring province of Khanh Hoa and about to be slaughtered for meat before it was rescued by a tourist two days earlier, Pham Anh Dung, an official from Nui Chua National Park’s authority. The woman, from Ho Chi Minh City, spent some time to talk to the fishermen about the endangered animal and finally convinced them to transfer it to the national park.
The turtle was in good health when it was handed over to the Nui Chua National Park’s staff, Dung said. It was later released back to the nature in the Park.
Nui Chua National Park is among areas designated to protect and preserve sea turtles under a national programme until 2025, with a vision toward 2030, issued by the government.
The Nui Chua National Park has been making efforts to develop a network for rescue of marine turtles throughout coastal cities and provinces in Vietnam that enables rescued turtles to be sent to the park. Those in need will receive treatment while ones living in captivity will be trained until they are independent enough to live by themselves before the release.
The park also plans to accelerate awareness campaigns for local fishermen and tourists and instruct them what they should do if they find turtles laying eggs on the beach or in danger./.