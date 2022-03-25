Environment Da Nang launches economic and efficient use of energy awards The central city of Da Nang, in coordination with the US Agency for International Development (USAID) launched the 2022 awards on economic and efficient use of energy on March 23 with the aim to promote the use of clean energy towards sustainable development and reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in the locality.

Environment People hold key role in responding to climate change: President People and social organisations should be the most important actors in ensuring the success of climate change adaptation process and realising Vietnam’s sustainable development goals (SDGs), President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said.

Environment Nationwide ceremony kicks start environmental protection events A hybrid nationwide ceremony has been held by the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources to kick start a series of events to mark World Water Day, World Meteorological Day, and Earth Hour 2022, all to be celebrated this month.