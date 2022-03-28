Ninh Thuan fights IUU fishing to boost sustainable maritime economy
The south-central province of Ninh Thuan has observed regulations on combating illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing to improve its competitiveness.
Ninh Thuan (VNA) – The south-central province of Ninh Thuan has observed regulations on combating illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing to improve its competitiveness.
The provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has coordinated with other agencies and localities to raise public awareness of IUU fishing, Deputy Director Truong Khac Tri said.
Up to 779 fishing boats measuring at least 15 metres in length have been equipped with monitoring devices, he said, adding that the department has sent officials to work round the clock to monitor operations of local fishing boats.
Competent forces have regularly inspected seafood handled at ports and traced their origin. Since 2018, Ninh Thuan has set up two offices at Ca Na and Ninh Chu ports to facilitate the inspection work.
Nguyen Xuan Sanh, a fisherman in Ca Na commune, Thuan Nam district, said he often comes to competent agencies to register for offshore fishing, and reports his fishing trips and catch to them.
Maritime economy has been identified as one of the six pillars in the Ninh Thuan planning scheme for 2021-2030 with a vision until 2050, approved by then Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung.
Accordingly, Ninh Thuan will utilise its advantages in maritime economy and work to basically meet criteria of sustainable development, adapt to climate change and sea level rise, and preserve and promote its marine ecosystem.
To that end, the provincial Party Committee on February 17 issued a resolution on maritime economic development by 2025 with a vision towards 2030, under which maritime economy is expected to drive local socio-economic development on the basis of green growth.
Innovations and application of scientific-technological advances and achievements of the fourth Industrial Revolution will be brought into full play.
Tri said Ninh Thuan has focused on measures to build a sustainable maritime economy that develops in harmony with other coastal localities.
Specifically, the locality has reviewed its marine resources, encouraged the coordination of the army, fishermen and businesses in fishing, especially around Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago, and launched boats that offer logistics services at sea./.