Business Demand for Vietnamese fruits and vegetables skyrockets overseas As fruit and vegetable exports to China face difficulties, many Vietnamese enterprises have spent hundreds of millions of dollars to invest in systems and processing plants to sell their products in Europe and the US.

Business Reference exchange rate down 5 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,146 VND/USD on March 28, down 5 VND from the last working day of previous week (March 25).

Business Vietjet resumes first international service from Thailand to Da Nang Budget carrier Vietjet on March 27 resumed the first international service to the central city Da Nang from Bangkok, Thailand, reaffirming its leading role as the largest flight capacity provider between the two countries while pioneering in boosting the post-pandemic recovery of tourism and trade connectivity across the region.