A series of measures have been implemented to promote the local sector in a safe, green, and effective manner.

In addition to capitalising on existing destinations, the province is paying attention to build new tourism products based on cultural and sport events to keep holiday-markers stay longer.



Local agencies and localities have been requested to improve the quality of their destinations and services, and form short tours for small groups and families, with focus laid on beach, resort, sport, eco-, cultural, and agro-tourism.



The provincial tourism sector has also begun implementing cooperation deals signed with other provinces and cities. It is also working with airlines and travel agencies to organise safe tour packages.



According to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, in May alone, Ninh Thuan hosted an estimated 355,200 arrivals, up nearly 144 percent on-year. Of the total arrivals, there were some 1,200 foreigners.



Tourism activities reeled in around 10.8 million USD, an annual surge of more than 258 percent.



In the first five months, the province has hosted close to 1.46 million visitors./.

VNA