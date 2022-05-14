Ninh Thuan looks forward to sustainable agricultural-rural development
The south central province of Ninh Thuan has issued a strategy for sustainable agricultural and rural development in the locality in the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050.
Ninh Thuan looks forward to sustainable agricultural-rural development . - Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Ninh Thuan (VNA) - The south central province of Ninh Thuan has issued a strategy for sustainable agricultural and rural development in the locality in the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050.
Under the plan, Ninh Thuan will strive to triple per capita income by 2030 compared to 2020 and reduce the multidimensional household poverty rate in rural areas by at least 1.5 percent per year, and the ratio of agricultural labourers to total workforce to under 20 percent.
The proportion of trained agricultural labourers is set to reach 80 percent by 2030.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Ninh Thuan aims to have at least five districts recognised as new-style rural areas by 2030, with at least two of them meeting all criteria of advanced new-style rural areas
The locality will focus on developing green agriculture and adapting to climate change, and working to raise its forest coverage rate to 49 percent.
By 2050, Ninh Thuan will become a hub of high-tech agriculture associated with modern and environmentally friendly farm produce.
According to Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Le Huyen, the plan aims to develop a sustainable agricultural and rural economy in order to create optimal added value associated with the development of trade, services, tourism and agriculture, thus promoting the strong, competitive and sustainable development of the rural economy.
To fulfill these goals, local authorities have focused on reshuffling the agricultural production structure based on competitive advantages and market requirements; diversifying agricultural products; developing large-scale concentrated commodity production areas; and accelerating the digitization of farms.
The locality has also strengthened the application of digital technology in product management and trade activities in order to widely promote the trademark of OCOP (One Commune One Product) products for export.
Attention has been also paid to mobilising resources for agricultural and rural economic development movements and programmes, contributing to improving the living standards of local residents, and promoting socio-economic development, especially in rural, mountainous and ethnic minority areas.
By the end of 2021, Ninh Thuan had 29 communes that met the criteria of new style rural areas, with six of them awarded the title of advanced new-style rural communes. Ninh Phuoc and Ninh Hai were recognised as new-style rural districts./.