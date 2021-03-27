Ninh Thuan boasts substantial potential for developing community-based tourism . - Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Ninh Thuan (VNA) - With advantages of natural beauty, history, and rich culture, the south-central province of Ninh Thuan is striving to promote tourism development, especially community-based tourism, towards becoming an attractive destination with diverse tourism products.



It has recently seen strong development in community-based tourism, and strong investment has been landed in agricultural land areas, turning them into new tourist destinations.



According to the Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Nguyen Van Hoa, the province boasts substantial potential for developing community-based tourism.



Besides its diverse natural landscapes, with mountains, sea, plains, semi-desert terrain, and popular destinations such as the Nui Chua and Phuoc Binh National Parks, Ninh Thuan is also a land of rich history and culture gathering the customs and traditions of the Cham and Raglai ethnic people.



It is focusing on developing local agricultural products and specialties to serve the development of community tourism.



Many community-based models have proven effective, benefiting the local community and contributing to promoting the consumption of local farm produce and handicrafts, creating more jobs and improving incomes for local residents.



The provincial People’s Committee has launched a project to support community-based tourism development in 2019-2022, with a total budget of over 20.4 billion VND (884,000 USD).



The project has been implemented in 13 areas, including Raglai eco-tourism, grape-planting, ceramic and brocade-weaving villages of the Cham people.





Brocade-weaving products of the Cham people in Ninh Thuan (Photo: VNA)

Rural transport infrastructure has been upgraded and developed in project areas.



The training of local people serving tourism development has been focused, while attention has also been paid to ensuring safety and strengthening tourism promotion activities.



Ninh Thuan has targeted welcoming 2.5 million visitors this year, including 200,000 foreigners, raking in 1.25 trillion VND (over 54.1 million USD).



To that end, local authorities will continue to improve the quality of tourism products and services.



They have also mobilised resources from organisations, individuals and economic sectors in implementing tourism development projects, and organised field trips with the participation of travel agencies to help localities develop new tourism products./.

VNA