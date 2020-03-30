Society Health Ministry launches account on COVID-19 prevention on TikTok platform The Ministry of Health has recently launched its account on video app TikTok (@boytevietnam) in an attempt to bolster the dissemination of preventive measures against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Society Vietnamese students in Laos stay calm amid COVID-19 pandemic Almost Vietnamese students pursuing their study at the National University of Laos in Vientiane have stayed calm and abided by health quarantine regulations rather than return to Vietnam in order to avoid creating a burden on the homeland’s medical system amid the COVID pandemic.