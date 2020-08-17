Environment Changing mindsets in water resource usage, management Changing mindsets in the management and usage of water resources is essential to ensuring water security and dam safety, Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Committee for Science, Technology and Environment Phan Xuan Dung told a conference in Hanoi on August 17.

Environment Another earthquake happens in Son La’s Moc Chau district A 4.3-magnitude earthquake hit Moc Chau district in the northern mountainous province of Son La at 8:13am on August 17, according to the Institute of Geophysics under the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology.

Environment Nestlé Vietnam commits to zero-waste future Nestlé Vietnam, a nutrition, health and wellness company, has committed to using 100 percent of recycled and reused packaging by 2025 for a green, clean and beautiful Vietnam, according to the company’s General Director Binu Jacob.

Environment Ben Tre province repairs eroded riverbank section The Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre is restoring a section along the banks of Ba Lai river that eroded when a temporary dam was removed along the banks.