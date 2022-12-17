Society Activities mark “Dien Bien Phu in the air” victory in downtown Hanoi An exhibition marking five decades since the “Dien Bien Phu in the air” victory, which led to the end of the foreign aggression war in Vietnam, opened at the Ho Guom Information and Culture Centre on Ly Thai To street in Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem district on December 16.

Society Politburo’s resolution expected to create impetus for urban development The Politburo’s Resolution No.6 dated January 24 2022 on the sustainable urban planning management and development is expected to create breakthroughs for the work.

Society Photos of endemic birds in Vietnam on display A photo exhibition featuring the life of endemic birds in Vietnam, particularly red-crowned cranes, has been introduced in Hanoi. Entitled “Moment of Nature”, the exhibition is aimed at delivering a message of protecting the natural environment.

Society Front leader congratulates Xuan Loc Diocese on Christmas President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Do Van Chien on December 16 visited Xuan Loc Diocese in Long Khanh city of southern Dong Nai province to offer Christmas greetings to Catholic bishops, priests and followers in the locality.