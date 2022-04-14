Ninh Thuan receives UNESCO certificate for Nui Chua biosphere reserve
Authorities in the south-central province of Ninh Thuan held a ceremony on April 14 to receive a UNESCO certificate recognising Nui Chua area as a world biosphere reserve.
The presentation of the UNESCO certificate recognising Nui Chua area as a world biosphere reserve at the ceremony. (Source: VNA)
The 106,646ha Nui Chua biosphere reserve encompasses the terrestrial and marine areas of Ninh Thuan and is located at the end of the Truong Son Mountain Range where the climate is harsh with sunny, arid weather and minimal rainfall. It is home to 1,511 species of flora, of which 54 are in the Vietnam Red Book and the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) Red List, and to 765 species of fauna including mammals, birds and amphibians.
It was recognised by UNESCO at the 33rd session of the International Coordinating Council of the Man and the Biosphere Programme (MAB-ICC) in Nigeria from September 13-17, 2021.
The recognition demonstrated international recognition of biodiversity values as well as the efforts of Vietnam and Ninh Thuan to conserve nature and promote sustainable development.
Addressing the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Huyen affirmed that protection and conservation programmes for Nui Chua’s forest and marine ecosystems and rare species of flora and fauna will continue.
Ninh Thuan will focus on investing in promoting the ecosystem’s values via the development of eco-tourism, scientific research and environmental education, he noted.
On the occasion, Vinh Hy Bay, located within the biosphere reserve, also received the title of national relic site from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. It is a popular scenic destination ranked among the eight most beautiful bays in Vietnam./.