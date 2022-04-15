The Nui Chua biosphere reserve encompasses the terrestrial and marine areas of Ninh Thuan and is located at the end of the Truong Son Mountain Range where the climate is harsh with sunny, arid weather and minimal rainfall.

It is home to over 1,500 species of flora, of which 54 are in the Vietnam Red Book and the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List, and more than 760 species of fauna including mammals, birds and amphibians.

It was recognised by UNESCO at the 33rd session of the International Coordinating Council of the Man and the Biosphere Programme in Nigeria from September 13-17, 2021.

The recognition demonstrated international recognition of biodiversity values as well as the efforts of Vietnam and Ninh Thuan to conserve nature and promote sustainable development./.

VNA