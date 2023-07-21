Fishing vessels of Ninh Thuan (Photo: VNA)

Ninh Thuan (VNA) – Fishermen in the south central coastal province of Ninh Thuan brought ashore 55,802 tonnes of seafood in the first six months of 2023, up 7.4% year on year.



The high catch is attributable to favourable weather and fishermen’s eagerness to apply advanced technology in fishing.



Khu Van Thanh, owner of a 450CV fishing boat in Phan Rang – Thap Cham city said he could earn a profit of between 60-80 million VND (over 2,500 to over 3,380 USD) after a fishing trip, which usually lasts about 15 days.

Fish on sale at Dong Hai fishing port in Phan Rang-Thap Cham city (Photo: VNA)

According to Dang Van Tin, head of the province’s Fishery Bureau, the province aims to catch 124,000 tonnes of seafood this year, with about 70% to be caught offshore.

The bureau has provided information on fishing grounds and markets to help fishermen make production plans.

Fishing logistics facilities have also stocked up on fuel, food, ice and other essential supplies as well as transport services to fully meet demands of fishermen.

Ninh Thuan has established over 170 fishing groups with the participation of 1,018 fishing boats so that fishermen can help each other at sea.



So far all fishing boats fishing offshore of the province have received fishing licences, and 99.6% of them have gained food safety certificates. Besides, 100% of fishing vessels with a length of 24m or more in Ninh Thuan have installed vessel monitoring systems.

The province has also completed the updating of fishing vessel date in the national fishery database.

By far no fishing vessels of Ninh Thuan have been found violating foreign waters./.

VNA