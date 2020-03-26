Ninh Thuan seeks to boost production in dry season
The central province of Ninh Thuan is seeking ways to boost production in the dry season 2020, including focusing on more lucrative crop varieties and those with increased tolerance to drought.
Local authorities of Ninh Thuan province examine the model of growing green peas on drought-resistant area in My Son commune, Ninh Son district (Photo: VNA)
Prolonged drought forces many rice growing areas in Thuan Nam district, Ninh Thuan province to stop production (Photo: VNA)
People in Nhon Hai commune, Ninh Hai district, Ninh Thuan province drill wells to find underground water in the dry season 2020 (Photo: VNA)
Economical watering technology is applied to lawns for animal husbandry in the mountainous district of Ninh Son, Ninh Thuan province (Photo: VNA)
People in Ninh Thuan use straw as supplement food for cattle in the drought season (Photo: VNA)
A dry, cracked lake bed in Thuan Nam district, Ninh Thuan province (Photo: VNA)