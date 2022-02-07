Environment Nam Dinh steps up tree planting in protection, special-use forests The northern province of Nam Dinh has set a target to grow more than 1.2 million trees on the occasion of this year’s tree planting festival, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Anh Dung said.

Environment Snow rain covers Mount Fansipan in Lao Cai A light rain mixed with snow occurred on Mount Fansipan in Sa Pa township, the northern province of Lao Cai on February 6, lasting about 10 minutes in the early morning.

Environment The home of water, migratory birds in northern Vietnam The Red River Delta Biosphere Reserve, home to a large number of water and migratory birds, is a typical rivermouth wetland ecosystem in the north of Vietnam.

Environment Ba Be National Park – natural potential, invaluable heritage Lying at an altitude of more than 300 metres above sea level, the Ba Be National Park in the northeastern province of Bac Kan is considered a “green lung” in the vast Viet Bac forest and a complex of “river-lake-mountain”.