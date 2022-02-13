A hybrid project of solar and wind power in Ninh Thuan (Photo: baoxaydung.com.vn)

Ninh Thuan (VNA) – The south central coastal province of Ninh Thuan has worked to turn itself among leading localities of Vietnam in renewable energy, with a total installed capacity of 3,475 MW as of late 2021.

Most of renewable energy projects in the province are invested by the private sector, contributing to ensuring national energy security. The sector is among three economic pillars alongside tourism and agriculture that bring Ninh Thuan into top five localities posting the fastest economic growth rate in the past five years.

The province was also the first to allow private investment in the 500kV transmission line to transfer renewable energy to the national grid.

A lack of synchronisation in developing power projects, particularly wind and solar power ones, pose the greatest challenge for renewable energy at present.

A wind farm in Vietnam (Illustrative photo: VNA)

To address bottlenecks and realise the target to turn the province into an energy hub of the country, Ninh Thuan aims to develop the electricity generation and distribution and support industries in a concerted manner, ensuring suitable resources, mechanisms and policies.

It will step up human resources training and development, State management, digital transformation, and science-technology application in the energy sector.

Credit policies will be carried out flexibly and effectively, creating optimal conditions for firms’ access to capital.

Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Phan Tan Canh said Ninh Thuan aims to raise extra capacity of renewable energy projects to about 3,000 MW so as to reach an accumulation capacity of 6,500 MW by 2025.

The province also targets to set up a renewable energy research and development centre and attract investment projects in manufacturing main devices of the energy sector, and those that consume a large amount of electrical energy./.

VNA