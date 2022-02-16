The energy sector is among three economic pillars alongside tourism and agriculture that bring Ninh Thuan into top five localities posting the fastest economic growth rate in the past five years.



To realise the target to turn the province into an energy hub of the country, Ninh Thuan aims to develop the electricity generation and distribution and support industries in a concerted manner, ensuring suitable resources, mechanisms and policies.



Ninh Thuan aims to raise extra capacity of renewable energy projects to about 3,000 MW so as to reach an accumulation capacity of 6,500 MW by 2025.



The province also targets to set up a renewable energy research and development centre and attract investment projects in manufacturing main devices of the energy sector, and those that consume a large amount of electrical energy./.

