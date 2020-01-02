Society Over two tonnes of ivory and pangolin scales seized Customs officers in the northern port city of Hai Phong have seized more than two tonnes of ivory tusks and pangolin scales, Radio The Voice of Vietnam (VOV) has reported.

Society Public administrative services centre opens in Dak Lak province The People’s Committee of the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak on December 31 opened its public administrative services centre in its capital, Buon Ma Thuot city.

Society Mekong Delta craft villages get busy for Tet The month before Tet (Lunar New Year), which will fall on January 25, are the busiest for residents of Mekong Delta craft villages since demand for traditional specialties spike.

Society Vietnamese communities in Czech Republic, Angola celebrate New Year Vietnamese communities in the Czech Republic and Angola recently held various ceremonies to mark the arrival of the New Year and turn their hearts to the homeland.