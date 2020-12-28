Ninh Thuan to have first LNG-fueled power plant in 2024
The south central province of Ninh Thuan plans to start construction of a liquefied natural gas (LNG)-fueled power complex, the first of its kind in the province, in Phuoc Diem commune, Thuan Nam district, in the third quarter of 2021.
Site clearance has been completed for the construction of the Ca Na LNG power centre in Ninh Thuan. (Photo: thanhnien.vn)
The 6,000 MW Ca Na LNG power centre project will comprise a LNG-fueled power plant using combined cycle gas turbine technology, a LNG import terminal with an annual capacity of 4.8 million tonnes, a warehouse with four 180,000-cu.m LNG storage tanks, and a storage regasification unit with capacity of 1.2 million tonnes each.
The first phase of the project will cover an area of 75 hectares and have capacity of 1,500 MW. With an estimated cost of around 49 trillion VND (2.12 billion USD), the project aims to supply electricity to southern cities and provinces.
The province has approved the project’s detail planning and its first phase’s portfolio. Site clearance has also been completed. It is taking steps to select eligible investors to start the project as scheduled.
The project is expected to be operational in the third quarter of 2024./.