Culture - Sports Digital technology to be used to preserve folk literature works The Vietnamese Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has decided to approve a project on preserving and upholding the value of folk literature of ethnic minorities till 2030. ​

Culture - Sports Polish films screened across Vietnam this month Cinema lovers in Hanoi, Thue Thien-Hue and Ho Chi Minh City will be treated to interesting Polish feature films this month as part of a cultural exchange programme jointly held by the Vietnam Cinema Department and the Polish Filmmakers Association.