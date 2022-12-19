Culture - Sports Korean culture and tourism days take place in Hanoi The 2022 Korea Culture and Tourism Days took place in Hanoi at the weekend as part of activities to celebrate the 30th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Culture - Sports Art programme held to celebrate success of youth union's congress An art exchange programme was held in Vientiane on December 17 to celebrate the success of the 12th National Congress of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) for the 2022-2027 tenure.

Videos Dai phan ritual - A standout cultural trait of San Diu ethnic group Many age-old cultural customs and rituals have been preserved by generations of the San Diu ethnic minority in the northern mountainous province of Tuyen Quang. Of these, the Dai Phan ritual was recently added to the list of national cultural intangible heritage.