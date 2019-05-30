Minister of Home Affairs Le Vinh Tan at the session (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The ninth working day of the 14th National Assembly’s seventh session, under the chair of National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, was televised nationwide on May 30.



The legislature reviewed the socio-economic performance and state budget during 2018 and the first months of 2019, as well as the state budget balance of 2017 in the plenary session.



A majority of lawmakers agreed with the Government’s report and another by the NA Standing Committee on reviewing the socio-economic performance for 2018 and early 2019, and key tasks for the near future.



They gave opinions on agro-forestry production and aquaculture, impacts of petrol and power price hikes on the consumer price index, the slow restructuring of state-owned enterprises, delayed disbursement for key national transportation projects, solutions to examination cheating and school violence, and complicated drug trafficking cases, among others.



About major tasks for the near future, legislators suggested fine-tuning legal regulations, cutting administrative procedures and seriously dealing with violations in investment, construction and transportation, encouraging the private sector’s involvement in key national projects, and improving taxation management.



They called for serious measures to be taken to deal with violations of the national high school graduation examination in 2018, as well as for drivers under the influence of alcohol and drugs, drug abuse cases, and revised policies to attract quality foreign direct investment, among others.



Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue and Minister of Home Affairs Le Vinh Tan clarified some of the issues raised by deputies.



Concluding the session, NA Vice Chairman Phung Quoc Hien said the legislature will continue its plenary session on socio-economic affairs and state budget on May 31 morning.



The ministers of agriculture and rural development, finance, education and training, and planning and investment will discuss and answer relevant questions.



In the afternoon, deputies will debate the draft law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on Insurance Business and the Law on Intellectual Property.–VNA