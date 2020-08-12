World UN Security Council looks into situation in Lebanon, Sudan The UN Security Council (UNSC) held an online meeting on August 11 to discuss the situation in Lebanon and recent developments in the Darfur region of Sudan.

World Malaysia’s economy shows signs of recovery: minister Malaysia's economic growth is expected to improve in the second quarter of this year and recover in 2021, said Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Economy) Mustapa Mohamed.

World Vietnam lauds Canada’s support to ASEAN in COVID-19 fight As ASEAN Chair 2020, Vietnam lauded Canada’s support to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the fight against COVID-19 at the virtual 17th ASEAN-Canada Dialogue on August 11.