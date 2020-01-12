Business ASEAN members seek to boost economic cooperation The 10th Meeting of the Committee of the Whole for the ASEAN Economic Community was held in Hanoi January 11.

Business CLMV senior economic officials meet in Hanoi Senior economic officials from Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam (CLMV) gathered in Hanoi on January 12 for their 18th meeting hosted by the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Business Vietnamese firms seek food business chances in India With support from the trade office of the Vietnamese Embassy in India, many Vietnamese firms participated the third international exhibition and trade fair (Indus Food 2020) held in India’s Uttar Pradesh state from January 8-10, seeking business and cooperation chances in confectionery, drinks and fruit.

Business Government backs capital hike plans for four State-owned banks The Government supports the policy of allowing four State-owned banks to raise charter capital, said Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Le Minh Hung.