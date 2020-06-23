No community infections recorded in Vietnam for 68 days
Vietnam reported no new COVID-19 cases overnight, making it the 67th straight day without any community infections as of 7am on June 23, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
VNA
VNA
