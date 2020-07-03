No community infections recorded in Vietnam for 78 straight days
Vietnam recorded no new cases of COVID-19 as of 6pm on July 3, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
A delegation of experts from the Ministry of Public Health visits the British pilot (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded no new cases of COVID-19 as of 6pm on July 3, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
The country has gone through 78 consecutive days without new COVID-19 infections in the community.
Among the total 355 confirmed cases, 215 were imported and quarantined upon arrival, posing no risk of transmission in the community.
To date, 340 out of 355 patients have fully recovered and there was no death from the disease.
The 15 remaining cases are undergoing treatment at medical establishments with stable health condition. Three of them tested negative at least twice.
The British pilot, known as Patient 91 and the most critically ill COVID-19 patient in Vietnam, has recovered well and is now in good enough health to be flown back home to the UK.
As many as 8,859 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entering Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are being now quarantined across the country, including 120 at hospitals, 7,040 at other establishments and 1,699 at home./.