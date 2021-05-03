Health Hanoi requires returnees to make health declaration after public holiday People returning to Hanoi are subject to compulsory medical declaration after the four-day public holidays lasting from April 30 to May 3, according to a document on COVID-19 prevention and control work issued on May 2 by the Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee.

Health No new COVID-19 cases reported on May 2 morning Vietnam has no new cases of COVID-19 to report for the past 12 hours to 6am of May 2, according to the Health Ministry.

Health Ha Nam province reports three more COVID-19 patients Vietnam documented 14 cases of COVID-19 in the past 12 hours to 6pm May 1, including 11 imported cases and three local infections in the northern province of Ha Nam, according to the Health Ministry.