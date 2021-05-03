No COVID-19 cases recorded on May 3 morning
Vietnam has no new cases of COVID-19 to report in the past 12 hours to 6am of May 3, keeping the national count at 2,962, according to the Health Ministry.
A delegation from the Ministry of Health is inspecting COVID-19 prevention and control measures in Ha Nam province (Photo: VNA)
A total of 39,870 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or arrived from pandemic-hit areas are being quarantined nationwide.
As many as 2,549 patients have been given the all-clear, and the death toll remains at 35.
Among the patients under treatment, 19 have tested negative for the coronavirus once, 19 twice and 34 thrice.
An additional 6,143 people received shots of COVID-19 vaccine on May 2, raising the total number of vaccinated people to 532, 247, most of whom work at the frontline in the pandemic fight.
After locally-infected cases were detected in late April, localities around the country are tightening epidemic prevention measures.
The Health Ministry urges all people to strictly follow the 5K motto: Khau trang (wearing facemask) – Khu khuan (disinfecting) – Khoang cach (keeping distance) – Khong tap trung (no gathering) – Khai bao y te (making health declaration), so as to contain the pandemic./.