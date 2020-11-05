People in Vietnam wear face masks (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam had no new COVID-19 infections to report on November 5 afternoon, said the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

The country’s tally remained at 1,207, of which 691 were locally-transmitted cases.

Vietnam has gone through 64 straight days without COVID-19 infections in the community.

As of November 5, a total of 1,069 COVID-19 patients in Vietnam have recovered. There are now no patients in critical conditions. The death toll related to the disease remained at 35.

Among the patients undergoing treatment, 18 tested negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, seven twice and five thrice.

As many as 15,137 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or came from pandemic-hit areas are now under quarantine nationwide, including 196 in hospitals, 13,959 in concentrated quarantine establishments and 982 others at home./.