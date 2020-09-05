Health Vietnam records three imported COVID-19 cases Three imported COVID-19 cases were reported on September 4 evening, including an 8-year-old boy, raising the total number of patients in Vietnam to 1,049.

Health Thirteen COVID-19 patients recover in Quang Nam Thirteen more COVID-19 patients have made full recovery and were released from the Quang Nam Central General Hospital and the Quang Nam Regional General Hospital in central Quang Nam province on September 4.

Health No new COVID-19 cases reported on September 4 morning Vietnam confirmed no new COVID-19 cases in the morning of September 4, keeping the national count at 1,046, including 691 locally-transmitted cases, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Hospital visits restricted Ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks at hospitals have revealed a need to change the long-held practice of visiting family and friends in hospital, with hospitals urged to introduce preventive measures and impose restrictions on visits.