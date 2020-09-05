No COVID-19 cases reported over last 12 hours
A nurse from Ba Ria Hospital checks temperature of a man quarantined at the State-designated camp in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam has no new COVID-19 cases to report over the last 12 hours, keeping the national tally at 1,049, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control announced on September 5 afternoon.
The figure includes 691 locally-transmitted cases, with 551 related to the outbreak in the central city of Da Nang.
On the same day, 19 more COVID-19 patients, all from Da Nang and neighbouring Quang Nam province, were given the all-clear, raising the total recoveries to 805. Among the active patients, 26 have tested negative for the novel coronavirus once, 28 twice, and 23 three times.
The death toll remains at 35. Most of the fatalities were the elderly with serious underlying diseases.
Over 43,150 people having close contact with those infected with the virus or coming from pandemic-hit regions are under quarantine nationwide./.