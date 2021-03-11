No COVID-19 infections documented on March 11 morning
Vietnam logged no COVID-19 cases in the past 12 hours to 6:00 am on March 11, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
At a quarantine site in Vietnam (Photo: VNA)
The country documented 1,588 domestically-transmitted infections, including 895 cases since the latest outbreak hit Hai Duong province and some other northern localities on January 27.
As many as 44,540 people who came in close contact with COVID-19 patients or arrived from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine nationwide, including 497 at hospitals, 15,056 at other quarantine sites, and 28,978 at home.
Among the patients under treatment, 48 have tested negative for the SARS-CoV-2 once, 42 twice, and 118 thrice.
The Treatment Sub-committee said that 2,004 patients have been declared clear of the coronavirus so far.
Hanoi has gone through 23 days without new local transmissions, while other ten cities and provinces have logged no new cases in 26 days, including Hoa Binh, Dien Bien, Ha Giang, Binh Duong, Hung Yen, Bac Giang, Gia Lai, Bac Ninh, Quang Ninh and Ho Chi Minh City.
In a bid to live safely with the pandemic, people should strictly follow the Ministry of Health’s 5K message: khau trang (facemask), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distance), khong tu tap (no gathering) and khai bao y te (health declaration)./.