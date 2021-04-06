Health Vietnam records six new imported COVID-19 cases, 33 recoveries Vietnam recorded six new imported COVID-19 cases, including five Vietnamese citizens and an Indian expert, in the past 12 hours to 6pm on April 5, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said.

Health Vietnam has no new COVID-19 cases to report on April 5 morning Vietnam recorded no new cases of COVID-19 over the past 12 hours to 6am on April 5, keeping the national count at 2,631, including 1,603 domestically-transmitted infections. The Ministry of Health said 910 COVID-19 cases have been detected since January 27 when the third wave of outbreaks hit the country.

Health Two more COVID-19 cases recorded in April 4 afternoon Vietnam had two new COVID-19 cases to report in the past 12 hours to 6pm on April 4, raising the tally to 2,631, including 1,603 domestically-transmitted infections, the Ministry of Health said.

Health Infographic Lessons learned from COVID-19 prevention and control Vietnam is the first and only country in the world to fight COVID-19 with the model "four on the spot", namely timely prevention, isolation and treatment on the spot; required facilities, equipment, medicines and protective equipment on the spot; necessary funding on the spot; and supportive human resources on the spot.