Health No domestic infections reported on March 11 No domestic infections of COVID-19 were reported in the past 12 hours to 6pm on March 14, but four imported cases were detected, according to the Health Ministry.

Health COVID-19 vaccinations underway in Hai Phong, Bac Ninh Authorities in the northern port city of Hai Phong started a COVID-19 vaccination programme for prioritised people in 15 areas and kicked off a COVID-19 vaccination campaign in the city.

Health Vietnam makes inroads into COVID-19 vaccination coverage Negotiations between the Ministry of Health and vaccine manufacturers such as Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Gamaleya are underway to ensure COVID-19 vaccination coverage as soon as possible.