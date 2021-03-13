No COVID-19 infections logged on March 13 morning
A medical worker is getting vaccinated against COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam logged no COVID-19 cases in the past 12 hours to 6:00 am on March 13, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
The country documented 1,592 domestically-transmitted infections, including 899 cases since the latest outbreak hit Hai Duong province and some other northern localities on January 27.
As many as 39,606 people who came in close contact with COVID-19 patients or arrived from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine nationwide, including 503 at hospitals, 16,049 at other quarantine sites, and 23,054 at home.
The Treatment Sub-committee said that 2,086 patients have been declared clear of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 so far.
Among the patients under treatment, 48 have tested negative for the virus once, 48 twice, and 91 thrice.
According to the National Expanded Immunisation Programme, a total of 5,248 frontline medical workers and members of community-based anti-COVID-19 groups in Vietnam had been injected with COVID-19 vaccine as of March 12. The country began its COVID-19 inoculation campaign on March 8.
In a bid to live safely with the pandemic, people should strictly follow the Ministry of Health’s 5K message: khau trang (facemask), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distance), khong tu tap (no gathering) and khai bao y te (health declaration)./.