Health Vietnam begins COVID-19 vaccination on March 8 Vietnam launches its COVID-19 inoculation drive on March 8 morning, administering the AstraZeneca vaccine to medical workers in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and northern Hai Duong province – the country’s biggest pandemic hotspot at present.

Health Vietnam records 2 more COVID-19 cases Vietnam recorded 2 new COVID-19 infections over the past 12 hours to 6am on March 7, both imported and quarantined, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Vietnam records six new COVID-19 infections on March 6 evening Vietnam logged six new COVID-19 cases on March 6 evening, all in northern Hai Duong province, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control reported.

Health Minister promises greatest efforts to ensure safety in COVID-19 vaccinations The Ministry of Health will mobilise all resources to carry out COVID-19 vaccinations, the largest-ever vaccination programme, so as to ensure absolute safety for people, Minister Nguyen Thanh Long has said.