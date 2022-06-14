Society Respecting soldiers, people working at sea, safeguarding islands Sovereignty is the glue that binds the community of more than 5.3 million overseas Vietnamese with their home country. This notion creates a spirit of national unity and encourages them to work together to recognize the sea and islands as the unquestionable territorial rights of the Fatherland.

Society A journey toward national unity The nearly 1,000-nautical mile-long journey to Truong Sa and DK1 platform has had a huge impact on the over 40 expats returning from 17 countries around the world. The trip to Truong Sa archipelago and the continental shelf is a meaningful learning experience for all who take part.

Society Public bicycles hoped to change travel habits in Hanoi Residents and tourists in Hanoi will soon have more options for getting around after the city’s authorities approved 200 public bicycle stations.