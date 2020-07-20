Health Vietnam records another imported COVID-19 case Vietnam recorded another imported COVID-19 case on July 19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 383, said the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health No new COVID-19 recorded in Vietnam in 12 hours Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 infections in the last 12 hours, said the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on July 18 evening.