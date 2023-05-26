No luxury hotel built on Ha Long Bay: Authorities
A fake image of a hotel on Ha Long Bay, was spread on social media. (Photo from Facebook)Quang Ninh (VNA) - An investigation will be launched after an image circulated on social media claiming to be a ‘new hotel’ built on the side of a mountain at the World Natural Heritage of Ha Long Bay.
Authorities said this is ‘fake news’ and have asked police to conduct a probe to determine who was responsible for spreading the hoax.
Deputy Head of the Ha Long Bay Management Board Pham Dinh Huynh issued a statement earlier this week insisting the building, named Fantasy Ha Long Bay Hotel, did not exist.
The original post claimed guests can enjoy a panoramic view of the bay thanks to the 360-degree glass door design. It also suggested there was an infinity swimming pool overlooking the bay.
Local authorities warned that some companies took advantage of this fake information and images of the hotel to offer tours on the bay.
This is a fraudulent behaviour, causing confusion for residents and visitors, said the authorities.
The tourism industry advises people to be careful when booking trips to avoid any potential scams./.