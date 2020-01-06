No more roadworks after January 10: Hanoi authorities
Roadworks on Hai Ba Trung street, Hanoi in December 2019 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - All construction on roads and pavements in Hanoi must be halted or completed by January 10 to ensure traffic safety for the upcoming Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday, the municipal transportation department said.
Accordingly, all project management boards and contractors carrying out infrastructure projects like installing water pipelines or power cables in the capital city must return the roads and pavements to their original state by January 10 at the latest.
The blanket order aimed at both finished and on-going projects.
Inspectors will be deployed to check on the work and strictly handle violations, like digging up roads without permits, said the city transportation authorities.
The transportation infrastructure maintenance board, meanwhile, will do final checks on city roads and fix any problems that arise before the Lunar New Year.
Ho Chi Minh City earlier also ordered banning all road works from January 17 to February 1, or the 23rd of the final lunar month to the 8th day of the first month of the lunar new year, with the cleanup of construction sites expected to be done before January 17./.
