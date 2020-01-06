Society NA Vice Chairwoman presents Tet gifts to Nghe An people Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly Tong Thi Phong on January 6 joined a programme to present gifts to people in the central province of Nghe An ahead of the traditional 2020 Lunar New Year (Tet).

Society Lam Dong: more schools meet national standard An additional 21 schools in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong have been recognized as meeting national standards.

Society Workshop gathers young Vietnamese intellectuals in Czech Republic Young Vietnamese scientists, post graduates and students studying and working in the Czech Republic gathered at a science research workshop held at Charles University in Prague on January 4.

Society BUV helps Vietnam train high-quality human resources The British University Vietnam (BUV) has provided students a chance to access an international education and helped the country improve the quality of its human resources over the past decade, heard a ceremony held in the northern province of Hung Yen on January 5 to mark the 10th anniversary of the BUV.