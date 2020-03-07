Health Hanoi’s streets sterilised after new COVID-19 case reported Soldiers of the Chemistry Army and Military Medicine Department under the Ministry of National Defence on March 7 morning sprayed disinfectant to sterilise Tran Vu and Truc Bach streets and surrounding areas in Hanoi’s Ba Dinh district after a COVID-19 case was confirmed a day earlier.

Health Urgent measures requested to contain spread of COVID-19 in Hanoi The national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control has sent an urgent official dispatch to the Ministries of Public Security and Transport, and the People’s Committee of Hanoi, asking them to investigate and deal with any possible outbreaks related to a newly confirmed patient in the city.

Health Vietnam detects one new case of COVD-19 The National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology reported a case testing positive to COVID-19 at 21:30 on March 6, the Health Ministry said late the same day.

Health COVID-19: Compulsory e-health declaration for all passengers entering Vietnam Deputy Prime Minister and head of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control Vu Duc Dam on March 6 ordered compulsory electronic health declarations for all passengers entering Vietnam starting from 6:00 am on March 7.