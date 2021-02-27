Doctors and nurses congratulate recovered COVID-19 patients at a hospital in Hai Duong province (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi, (VNA) – No COVID-19 case was detected over the past 12 hours to 6am February 27, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

The national tally is still 2,426, with 831 locally-infected cases found since January 27.



A total 1,839 COVID-19 patients have recovered, and the death toll remains at 35.

Among patients still under treatment, 45 have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, 60 twice and 72 thrice.

More than 76,490 people are being quarantine across the country.



The Health Ministry said as of 11:00 February 26, the world had recorded more than 113.5 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 2.5 million deaths from the disease in 220 countries and territories. Meanwhile, 2.72 percent of the world population has received one shot of vaccine./.