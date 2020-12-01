No new community-infected COVID-19 cases in Vietnam for 86 days straight
No new community-infected COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Vietnam for 86 days straight as of 18:00, November 27, 2020.
VNA
Source: VNA
VNA
