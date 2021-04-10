No new COVID-19 case over last 12 hours
Dr Tran Thi Minh Ly, Deputy Director of the Quang Ninh Obstetrics and Paediatrics Hospital gets COVID-19 shot first in Quang Ninh province. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam had no new COVID-19 cases to report over the last 12 hours from 6pm on April 9 to 6am on April 10, keeping the national count at 2,683, according to the Ministry of Health.
There are 37,938 people having close contact with confirmed cases or entering Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions under quarantine at present.
The National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control reported the total recoveries are 2,429 while the death toll remained at 35.
Among those still undergoing treatment, 22 have tested negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 11 others twice, and 17 thrice.
The Ministry of Health said 1,678 people were vaccinated against the pandemic on April 9, raising the number of vaccinated people in 19 cities and provinces to 58,037 as of 4pm on April 9. They are frontline medical workers and members of community-based anti-COVID-19 groups and the National Steering Committee.
To live safely with the pandemic, the Ministry of Health advised people to remain proactive in pandemic prevention and control by continuing to wear face masks when going out, disinfecting frequently, maintaining a safe distance, refraining from mass gatherings, and making medical declarations./.