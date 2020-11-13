No new COVID-19 case posted on early November 13
Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 case from 6pm on November 12 to 6am on November 13, keeping the national tally at 1,253, according to the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
As such, Vietnam entered the 72nd consecutive day without community infections. As many as 1,093 patients have recovered, and the fatalities remain at 35.
Among those still under treatment, 23 tested negative once for SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes the disease, 13 twice and 11 thrice. No patients were in critical conditions.
A total of 15,280 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or returning from pandemic-hit areas are under health monitoring nationwide./.