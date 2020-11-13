Health Infographic Vietnam records no new community covid-19 infection for 37 days Vietnam recorded no cases of COVID-19 between in the last 12 hours, keeping the total number of infections as of 7AM on November 12 at 1,252, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Doctors carry out organ transplant to 6 patients from brain-dead donor The Hanoi-based 108 Military Central Hospital has performed a multiple organ transplantation with organs taken from a brain dead donor, saving the lives of six different patients.

Health Medical experts warn of dangers of prediabetes Most people with prediabetes are not aware of their health condition, putting them at high risk of diabetes, health experts warned.