Health Nearly 10,000 units of blood donated in Samsung drive Nearly 10,000 units of blood are expected to be donated through the 'Blood for Vietnamese 2020' programme, according to officials at the closing ceremony of the programme on December 3 in the northern province of Bac Ninh.

Health Vietnam bolsters health partnerships to tackle COVID-19 Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long and World Health Organisation (WHO) representative in Vietnam Kidong Park on December 3 co-chaired a health partnership meeting in Hanoi titled “Health Partnerships and Cooperation in Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic”.

Health Three imported cases of COVID-19 recorded on December 3 Three cases of COVID-19, all imported cases, were recorded on December 3 to 6pm, raising the national count to 1361, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.