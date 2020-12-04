No new COVID-19 case recorded on December 4
Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 case on December 4, keeping the national tally at 1,361, according to the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
A medical worker takes a swab from a resident in District 6 of Ho Chi Minh City for COVID-19 testing in early December (Photo: VNA)
Also on the day, 11 patients were given the all clear, bringing the number of recovered patients to 1,220. The fatalities remain at 35.
Among those still under treatment, five tested negative once for coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, which causes the disease, four twice and three thrice. No patients were in critical conditions.
A total of 17,238 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or returning from pandemic-hit areas are under health monitoring nationwide.
The Ministry of Health recommended people to continue serious following its message featuring 5K (in Vietnamese) Khau trang (facemask) - (Khu khuan) disinfection - (Khoang cach) distance - (Khong tu tap) no gathering - (Khai bao y te) health declaration in order to live safely with the COVID-19 pandemic in ‘new normal’./.