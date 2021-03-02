The northern province of Hai Duong, the largest hotspot in the latest COVID-19 outbreak, is to end province-wide social distancing measures and lift lockdowns on Chi Linh city and Cam Giang district on 0:00 hour on March 3.



It will shift to a new status, both drastically fighting the coronavirus and taking action to conduct socio-economic development tasks.

Four localities, namely Hai Duong city, Kinh Mon town and Cam Giang and Kim Thanh districts will enforce social distancing measures under the Prime Minister’s Directive 15, which include suspending all gatherings of more than 20 people in a room and banning gatherings of more than 10 people outside offices, schools and hospitals. People are advised not to leave their home when not really necessary. Religious rituals and sport, cultural and entertainment activities are suspended. Non-essential business and service establishments remain close and schools will not re-open until March 17.

In the other districts, gatherings of more than 30 people are not allowed outside offices, schools and hospitals, while the 5K message will be strictly enforced./.