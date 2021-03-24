No new COVID-19 cases, 19 recoveries recorded on March 24
A medical worker receives health checkup before getting COVID-19 vaccine shot. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – No new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Vietnam over the past 12 hours to 6pm on March 24, keeping the national count at 2,576, said the Ministry of Health.
Of the total, 1,601 are domestically-transmitted cases, including 907 infections since the third wave of outbreak hit the country on January 27.
According to the ministry’s Medical Service Administration, an additional 19 patients have been given the all-clear from coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,265, while the death toll remained at 35.
Among active patients undergoing treatment at medical establishments nationwide, 54 tested negative to the virus once, 21 twice and 45 thrice.
As many as 29,762 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are currently quarantined across the country, including 214 in hospitals, 16,651 in state-designated establishments and 12,897 at their residences.
To live safely with the pandemic, the Ministry of Health advised people to continue preventive measures, including the “5K message” (in Vietnamese) - Khau trang (facemask) - (Khu khuan) disinfection - (Khoang cach) distance - (Khong tu tap) no gathering – (Khai bao y te) health declaration./.